LPD: Man runs from accident scene, gun found in car

The Lexington Police helicopter helped officers find a man accused of running from an accident scene on I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a non-injury collision between a car and semi on I-75 in Fayette County during rush hour Wednesday, turned into a police search for a man police say ran from the accident scene.

Investigators say the accident happened in the southbound lane around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 118, not far from the northern split. Police say no one was hurt; however, the driver of the car ran from the accident scene.

Police say a search of the man’s car turned up a handgun and contraband.

The department’s helicopter was called-in to help search for the suspect, who was spotted from the air on Kearney Road near the golf course. Police say officers on the ground arrested the man around 6:00 p.m.

The man’s name and charges were not released.