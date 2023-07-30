LPD: juvenile injured in early morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting in the city.

Police say they received a call around 2 AM Sunday for a juvenile girl who had been shot.

Police say the shooting happened along New Circle Road. According to LPD, the victim was a passenger in a car traveling on West New Circle when another vehicle fired shots into the car.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else in the car was hurt.

Police say no suspects have been caught at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.

