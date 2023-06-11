Update: Missing juvenile found safe

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)-The Lexington Police Department says Robert has been found safe. The update came around 8:30 Sunday night.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington juvenile.

The department says 16-year-old Robert Newfield-Ekelberry was last seen on June 11, 2023 after 4:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alexandra Drive.

LPD says Newfield-Ekelberry has a history of mental illness and may be suicidal. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

He is 6 feet tall and approximately 260 pounds with brownish-black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, gray athletic shorts, white socks and gray/black running shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Robert’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.