Lowe’s workers, Christian Appalachian volunteers fix home in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Volunteers hit the streets in Paintsville Tuesday and will be at it through Thursday making repairs to homes as part of the Elderly Housing Program.

For approximately 15 years, the Paintsville Lowe’s Home Improvement store has partnered with Christian Appalachian Project to ensure the Housing Program has the materials it needs to make homes safe, warm, dry, and accessible for individuals, families, and seniors in Appalachia.

Candy Bates, the Paintsville Lowe’s store manager, has continued to grow the store’s partnership with CAP by sending teams of employees to work on projects in the Elderly Housing Program.

This is the Paintsville Lowe’s third year coming to volunteer in CAP’s Elderly Housing Program. Lowe’s is able to help CAP hands-on through their Give Back Time initiative, which encourages associates to serve in their communities and gives them hours of paid volunteer time to do so.

This week associates are building a ramp for a home. The woman who lives there is about to have surgery on her knees, so the ramp will give her easy and safe access in and out of her home. Her mom will also have safe and easy access when she comes to stay with her.