Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond 2023 lineup announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond 2023 lineup is officially out.

The festival is set for Sept. 14-17 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Headliners include Bruno Mars, The Killers, The Black Keys, Train, The Avett Brothers, Hozier and more, plus performances from over 50 other artists.

General Admission, Mint VIP and Angel’s Envy Beyond VIP passes are on sale now at bourbonandbeyond.com.