Louisville Zoo’s polar bear Lee heading to Ohio to pair with polar bear Aurora

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville Zoo’s polar bear Lee is heading to Ohio to pair with Aurora in hopes of producing cubs.

According to a Facebook post from Louisville Zoo, Lee made the move back to Columbus Zoo with four Columbus Zoo team members and a staff veterinarian to pair with 16-year-old Aurora, as recommended by the Polar Bear Species Survival Plan.

Lee and Aurora are a proven pair and have produced cubs in the past.

“We will miss Lee but are happy to see him continue his important role in helping to safeguard this vulnerable species. Good luck, Lee!” the zoo wrote on the Facebook post.