Louisville Zoo welcomes a babirusa piglet







LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville Zoo is welcoming its newest addition: a babirusa piglet!

The piglet was born on April 29 and can be seen in the Islands habitat. For now, he’s only exploring the Islands dayroom from 10 a.m. to noon beginning today through June 18.

He’s the second piglet born to parents Patrice and Albus. The first piglet, Babs, was born in 2015 and is currently at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.

According to the zoo, the babirusa piglet is only found on four islands in Indonesia and its population is considered vulnerable, mainly due to over-hunting and habitat destruction.

Zoo mammal assistant curator Jill Katka says the as-yet-unnamed piglet hit the ground running.

“He’s been zooming around since day one — nothing is too much of a challenge for him. He has personality plus!” she added.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Sept. 17.