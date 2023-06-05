Louisville woman finds out she won $1 million by checking email

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Louisville woman says she found out she won $1 million by checking her email while at work.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased a Powerball ticket online through the Kentucky Lottery’s website for the May 31 drawing. The winning ticket matched the five white balls but not the Powerball to win the game’s $1 million second prize.

While at work, she was looking through her emails when she came across one from the Kentucky Lottery informing her that she had won $1 million.

“I literally was like, no way. I am just floored,” she told lottery officials.

She then stepped outside to call her husband.

“Are you sitting down?” she asked. “I think I just won a million dollars,” she told him.

She walked away with a check for $715,000 after taxes.

She told officials she plans to do some work around her house and travel.