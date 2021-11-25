Louisville woman charged with murder in deadly car crash

Investigators say Alyssha McFadden also faces a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Louisville have charged a woman with two counts of murder for causing a fatal crash.

The Nov. 20 crash near the I-264 interstate killed 76-year-old Margaret Herbig and 82-year-old Goerge Herbig.

Police said Alyssha McFadden, 31, was driving along Westport Road at a high rate of speed when she hit the Herbigs’ car, WDRB-TV reported. According to an arrest report, police found an open bottle of vodka in McFadden’s car.

Police later found out that there were several 911 calls shortly before the accident reporting that a vehicle matching McFadden’s was driving was “traveling at a high rate of speed and in and out of traffic.”

McFadden’s blood-alcohol level was measured at .21, which is above the legal limit.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on two charges of murder and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.