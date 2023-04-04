Louisville woman celebrates 103rd birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A woman from Louisville, Kentucky marked a major milestone this past weekend.

Effie Nipper turned 103 years old!

Dozens of her family members and friends joined her for a big celebration on Saturday.

Nipper says she’s managed to live this long by eating healthy, going to church and loving everybody.

She said she doesn’t really feel that old, but admits she has dealt with more pain as she has aged.

“Well, eating the right food and going to church and loving everybody! I don’t feel no older. Of course, I got more pains! When you get old you get more pains!” she said.