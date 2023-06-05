Louisville shooting suspect arrested in Lexington over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Louisville shooting suspect considered to be armed and dangerous was arrested in Lexington over the weekend, police said Monday.

On Wednesday, May 31, Bardstown police responded to the 100 block of Ashberry Drive for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a victim who was shot but in stable condition.

Police had been looking for 18-year-old Akbar Mubelela.

Mubelela was arrested on Saturday, June 3 in Lexington and is lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center, according to Bardstown police.

He’s charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.