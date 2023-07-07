Louisville police, neighbors go hog-wild chasing pig through several yards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — “Just a couple of pigs chasing a pig!”

Louisville Metro police had a hog-wild day chasing a pig through several yards across the city.

The police department posted the hilarious video on social media captured via body camera footage.

“Neighbors even pitched in to help us with the chase! Everyone fell down, everyone laughed… ahhh, good times. Eventually, the oinker made his way to a backyard where we were able to put a dog pole on him,” LMPD wrote on Facebook.

Police jokingly called the pig “Mr. BaconBits” and said they carefully placed him in a large dog crate and sent him right on home.

“Enjoy the video,” police said.