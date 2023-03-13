Louisville Police firearm instructor placed on leave after “serious training failure”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville police firearm instructor’s gun discharged during a training exercise, striking a recruit in a bulletproof vest, the department said.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said Friday’s shooting appeared to be accidental but that it was “a serious training failure, and it is swiftly being addressed.” The recruit appeared to sustain minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, the department said in a statement.

News outlets reported the instructor was placed on administrative leave. The police department is conducting an investigation.

Earlier in the week, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department found Louisville police have engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discrimination against the Black community following an investigation prompted by the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.