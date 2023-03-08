‘Unacceptable and heartbreaking’: LMPD had pattern of violating rights of community, DOJ says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A nearly two-year civil rights investigation into the Louisville, Kentucky, police department and Louisville Metro Government found the city and law enforcement engaged in a pattern of unlawful and discriminatory conduct, depriving people of their constitutional rights, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland arrived in Louisville to discuss the findings after they were launched by the DOJ’s civil rights division in April 2021.

In the 86-page report released Wednesday, the DOJ said it has “reasonable cause” to believe that the city and LMPD engages in patterns and practice of conduct depriving people their rights under the Constitution and federal law. LMPD uses excessive force, including unjustified neck restraints and the unreasonable use of police dogs and tasers.

LMPD conducts searches based on invalid warrants.

LMPD unlawfully executes search warrants without knocking and announcing.

LMPD unlawfully stops, searches, detains, and arrests people during street enforcement activities, including traffic and pedestrian stops.

LMPD unlawfully discriminates against Black people in its enforcement activities.

LMPD violates the rights of people engaged in protected speech critical of policing. Louisville Metro and LMPD discriminated against people with behavioral health disabilities when responding to them in crisis. Garland called the department’s conduct “unacceptable and heartbreaking.” “For years, LMPD has practiced an aggressive style of policing that it deploys selectively, especially against Black people, but also against vulnerable people throughout the city. LMPD cites people for minor offenses, like wide turns and broken taillights, while serious crimes like sexual assault and homicide go unsolved,” the report reads. Garland did applaud LMPD for not waiting for their findings to make changes in the department. The cite the settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor’s family in addition to other measures. The DOJ is recommending 36 remedial measures to make improvements and said they must do more to address legal violations and root causes of the violations. “LMPD’s ability to serve and protect the people of Louisville has been compromised and the findings are deeply troubling and sobering,” Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta said. “We are committed to working with Louisville on a path forward to constitutional policing and stronger police-community trust.” Some of the measures include enhance use of force policies, reporting and review procedures; improve polices and trainings related to search warrant requests, street enforcement policies and training; requiring documentation of all stops; improving civilian oversight; improve training for internal affairs investigations and units. After the findings were released, Mayor Craig Greenberg said the city’s wounds has not healed following the events of the last few years. He said he and interim police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel would be taking action to reform and improve how the department operates. Greenberg said his office has been working with the DOJ as they implement the next steps.

See the full 86-page report here: 2023.3.8 LMPD findings report