Louisville police arrest man who allegedly cooked live chicken

Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing. Please proceed with caution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville Metro police say a 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly cooked a chicken while it was alive and live-streamed it.

Police were searching for Prince Zaymier Ssenteza-Woodson (aka Prince Woodson) on a warrant for second-degree cruelty to animals.

Woodson allegedly placed a live baby chicken in either an air fryer or stove and cooked the chick until its death. He live-streamed it as well.

LMPD said this is the statute for his arrest: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/law/statutes/statute.aspx?id=46728

Woodson turned himself in on Tuesday evening and was booked in the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections.