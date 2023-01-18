Louisville pair wins $1 million in Ky. lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Louisville man and woman won a $1 million lottery prize in last Friday’s drawing!

The two, who asked to remain anonymous, have been friends since high school, according to a press release. After an evening out, the two stopped for gas at the Five Star on Cane Run Road in Louisville.

“I saw we matched the five numbers, but I wasn’t sure how much we had won,” the man said. “I called my friend, and as soon as I told her, she knew right away it was for a million dollars.”

They each received a check for $357,500 after taxes.

He told lottery officials he plans to put his winnings toward buying a place to live and a car. She said winning the money helps her prepare for retirement.