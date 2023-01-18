Louisville Orchestra hits the road, connects Kentuckians through music

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville Orchestra is ready to embark on a two-year journey through Kentucky, bringing music along with them.

As part of its In Harmony — The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra, concerts will be held at schools, community centers and libraries in dozens of communities, according to a press release.

The tour begins on May 17, 18, and 19 in Prestonburg, Pikeville and Harlan, respectively. During that week, Kentucky-born and raised violinist Tessa Lark will join the orchestra to showcase arrangements of famous Kentucky fiddle tunes.

During the weeks of July 3 and July 10, the orchestra will travels for performances in Glasgow, Covington, Bowling Green, Ashland and Bardstown featuring a piano soloist and the Commonwealth’s musical legacy and traditional American tunes.

In September, they’ll be in Henderson, Owensboro and Madisonville. There, mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile will showcase his vocal and finger-picking talents.

The tour will conclude in late February and early March of 2024 with stops in Danville, Frankfort, Georgetown and Fort Knox.

The tour was made possible through a budget appropriation from the Kentucky state legislature, Louisville Orchestra says.

The Louisville Orchestra was created in 1937.