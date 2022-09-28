Louisville nurse wins Toyota RAV4 after donating blood at Kentucky Blood Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sharon Jones, a 63-year-old nurse from Louisville, won a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on Wednesday after giving blood during the Kentucky Blood Center Summer Getaway Giveaway.

Jones, who has worked with individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities for 30 years, is a longtime blood donor. She began donating with Kentucky Blood Center this year after discovering the Hillview location just a few miles from her house in Shepherdsville.

She has since made four donations this year, the last of which (on Aug. 30 at the Hillview Donor Center) was the winning registration. Individuals 18 and older who registered to give blood with KBC between May 23 and Sept. 10 were eligible and more than 23,000 entries were recorded.

Jones began donating when she was 18, but the impact it makes hit home for her just a few years ago when her husband needed several units of blood following emergency surgery for a collapsed lung. It was discovered during surgery that Jones’ husband had significant internal bleeding.

“It became a little more personal,” Jones said in a press release. “I’ve also needed blood and my dad did a long time ago. There’s nobody that can really say they don’t know anybody who has needed blood. Someone always needs it. When you donate, it’s going to go to somebody who needs it. It doesn’t take a very long time to do. You’re taking an hour out of your time every two months, and most of the time when people are getting blood, it’s a lifesaving issue. Just knowing that someone got your blood, that’s enough satisfaction in itself for me They’re so low on blood, it’s something that everybody ought to think about.”

Jones is the second of two winners for the 2022 Summer Getaway Giveaway. Kelsey Michael, a 26-year-old pediatric intensive care unit nurse at the University of Kentucky Hospital, won an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Jamaica in July.

“Our drawings for our summer promotions are 100% random, but to award two people in one year who have dedicated their lives to helping others is really special,” said Bill Reed, CEO of KBC. “Thank you to both Sharon and Kelsey for their commitment to saving lives, and thank you to everyone who helped put blood on the shelves this summer. We hope their stories will continue to inspire donors to give the rest of the year.”

Donors can schedule an appointment at kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.