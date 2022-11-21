Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields announces resignation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( WHAS ) — Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields will be stepping down from her position as the city’s leadership transitions next year.

Her resignation will be effective on Jan. 2, 2023 when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is sworn into office.

Shields is just one personnel change the city will see during the transition of power between Greenberg’s administration and out-going mayor, Greg Fischer’s.

In a statement, Shields said that she was “honored to have led the dedicated and talented officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department during a time of unprecedented change in policing here and across the country.”

“Thank you to Mayor Greg Fischer for his trust in me and my team. I am proud to have served this Department as it worked to implement more than 150 reform efforts, a police salary increase to attract and retain the best and brightest, and, most importantly, a reduction in violent crime. I look forward to continuing my service to the Department through the remainder of the Fischer Administration,” she said.

Greenberg said the search for a new police chief will begin immediately.

“We will consider all applicants,” he said in a social media post. “I will be naming an interim police chief before January and will continue to keep the city informed throughout the process.”

In a statement, current Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he was “deeply appreciative of Shields service to the community.

“At an incredibly challenging time, she came to Louisville and led an LMPD focused on reform and violent crime reduction, and in just the past year we see the results of that work – homicides down by nearly 14% and shootings are down 30%,” Fischer said. “Thank you to Chief Shields, her team, and her family – we are better off for their sacrifice and commitment.”