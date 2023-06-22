Louisville mayor demands video in Monday’s fatal police shooting

The mayor of Louisville is demanding to see body cam footage from a deadly police-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Monday. Louisville Metro police say a man tried to carjack two undercover officers with a gun.

Authorities say one of the officers shot the man.

While the city’s police chief has seen the body cam video, the city’s mayor says they’re still waiting.

Flashing lights and yellow tape, in the rain, off Griffiths Avenue and 22nd Street in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.

That was the scene Monday afternoon after police say a man tried to carjack two undercover officers.

“Preliminary-wise, the suspect attempted to carjack the officers with a gun,” said Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

LMPD says an officer — whose name has not been released yet — fired his service weapon.

The man, who family members identified as Mark Jaggers Jr., died shortly after at the hospital.

Police say officers were in the area in the first place looking for a different person wanted for a non-fatal shooting from last month.

“In this situation, as I understand the facts, the officer acted appropriately, heroically, bravely and rapidly in response to someone trying to carjack his car while he was in the line of duty seeking to get a fugitive that was wanted for other shooting crimes in our city,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Neighbors say people who live in the area are often in fear.

“Unfortunately I’m not shocked. I know that a lot of people here, they hear a gunshot and they call me and I have to check their backyard and stuff. It’s just, it’s just that way right now,” said Gregory Blair.

Greenberg’s administration inherited a policy where Kentucky State Police take over investigations into officer-involved shootings.

“That policy is under review but no final decisions have been made,” said Greenberg.

He says he wants to public to have answers soon and believes transparency is necessary in these cases.

“My understanding is there is body cam footage. I have not viewed it yet and if there is, we will encourage KSP to release it as soon as possible,” he said.

It is unclear when KSP will release information, including any body camera footage.