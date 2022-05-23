Louisville man arrested in Pulaski County on drug charges

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Louisville man in connection to several drug charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Grundy Road in Somerset late Sunday just after midnight. Once on scene, deputies say they noticed a vehicle pass the residence several times and someone with a firearm.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle and found the following:

• An unlabeled medication bottle containing a clear plastic baggie with approximately 10.84 grams of a power-like substance suspected to be Heroin. In this bottle were also nine yellow pills identified as Clonazepam (Klonopin), an anti-anxiety drug.

• A clear plastic baggie containing fifteen (15) white pills identified as Hydrocodone and three grayish pills identified as Oxycodone. These drugs are Schedule II drugs and are usually prescribed for pain management.

• A clear plastic baggie containing approximately 3.20 grams of white crystal-like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine.

• An unlabeled medication bottle that contained 132 pills identified as Oxycodone, 91 pills identified as Hydrocodone, and 11 pills identified as Hydromorphone (Dilaudid). All these drugs are Schedule II and usually prescribed for pain management.

• A clear glass pipe containing suspected residue.

Deputies also found and seized $14,599 in U.S. currency, a Glock 27 handgun, and a .223/5.56 Caliber AR Pistol. The vehicle was seized by the Sheriff’s Office and impounded.

All illegal drugs were logged into evidence at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The suspected drug evidence will be submitted to the lab for examination. All monies and weapons seized were logged into the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Room.

Michael Ray Hardy was arrested and charged with the following:

• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (greater than 2 grams of Heroin but less than 100 grams of Heroin) (Enhancement)

• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)

• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – Drug Unspecified (Enhancement) Three (3) Counts

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The sheriff’s office says the trafficking charges could be enhanced, if Hardy is convicted, because of the firearms in close proximity to the illegal drugs.

Michael Hardy was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center. He was arraigned in Pulaski District Court Monday with a preliminary hearing set for June 1, 2022.

This investigation continues by Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.