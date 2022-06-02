Louisville man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Joshua A. Riddle, 23, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Mr. Riddle was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Louisville on June 1, 2022. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Riddle is currently charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. It was determined these crimes were committed in Hardin County and Mr. Riddle was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administered by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.