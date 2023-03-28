Louisville foodie wins title of Derby Burger champion for 2nd time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Louisville foodie took home the title of Derby Burger Challenge champion for the second time.

Brian Capps’ recipe for his “THE G.O.A.T.” burger was chosen as this year’s winner after a cook-off Tuesday morning between the top four finalists at the Kroger in Middletown.

At the final cook-off, a panel of judges determined the overall winner based on points accumulated from four factors – Taste, Appearance, Creativity and Ease of Preparation.

Capps’ 2023 Derby Burger was stacked with ground beef, Dan-O’s Seasoning – spicy, melted goat cheese, fig spread, hot honey and spring mix, all served on a toasted bun, according to a press release.

“I wanted to try something harder for this competition and really challenge myself,” said Capps. “I was trying to create flavors from a cheese board and wanted those flavors on a burger.”

Other finalists include:

2nd place: Daniel Dunn of Union with the Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger with Spicy Sauce

3rd place: Ira Mowman of Louisville with the 80/20 Gourmet Lavender Burger

4th place: Melissa Thompson of Brandenburg with Maw’s Chili Slaw Burger

Capps’ winning Derby Burger recipe will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront during its nine-day run, April 27 through May 5, as well as inside Kroger stores.

He will also receive a 2023 Official Derby Festival Poster, two VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, two VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Kroger, a grilling prize package from Kentucky Beef Council and a year’s supply of Dan-O’s Seasoning.