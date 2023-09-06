Louisville bus driver able to retire after winning $100K lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Louisville man who worked as a bus driver for Jefferson County Public Schools is able to retire after winning $100,000 in the Kentucky lottery.

James Keown bought the winning ticket from Circle K on Galene Drive for the Aug. 19 drawing. The next morning he checked the numbers — and that’s when he saw all but one number matched.

“I looked at it four times…that number’s got to change, but it didn’t,” Keown told lottery officials. “I thought I better see what I won. The first time, I saw I won $50,000 and then I thought, wait a minute I play the multiplier all the time, so I went back, and the multiplier was 2.”

Keown and his wife claimed the prize the Monday following the Powerball drawing when he walked away with a check for $71,500 after taxes.

The couple told lottery officials they have a weakness for disabled cats and plan to support their local kitten and cat rescue shelters.

They also plan to use the winnings toward a lake property.

Keown worked for JCPS for 11 years.