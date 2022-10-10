Louisville activists push for pot pardons for low-level offenses, following Biden’s move

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — News of president Joe Biden’s federal marijuana possession pardons has many across the bluegrass hopeful that Kentuckians can see the same throughout the state.

According to USA Today, the move has the potential to help more than 6,500 people currently incarcerated for marijuana possession at the federal level.

During last week’s address, Biden called on governors across the U.S. to also pardon those currently serving time over state-level offenses. Now, advocates from all over the state are asking Gov. Andy Beshear to do exactly that.

“The war on drugs was really a war on race, and there’s way too many people of color that are sitting in jail over a dime bag or a joint,” said Dee Dee Taylor.

“So think what the governor can do with the stroke of a pen today, he can help a lot of Kentuckians, and I hope he does that,” Kungu Njuguna.

In a statement, Beshear said he “agrees that no one should be in jail simply because of possession of marijuana.” But added he wants more details on Biden’s pardons and said he will review them in his larger analysis of medical cannabis.