Louder than Life rock festival releases 2022 lineup

Louder than Life returns to Louisville Sept. 22-25, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Louder than Life returns to Louisville on Sept. 22-25, 2022. Dubbed America’s largest rock festival, organizers released this year’s lineup on Wednesday. Nine Inch Nails, Kiss, Slipknot and Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline.

Organizers call this year’s outdoor rock festival at the Kentucky Expo Center the biggest yet, with more than 90 bands scheduled to perform over four days.

Tickets are available online.

According to festival organizers, exact COVID-19 safety protocol will be shared closer to the event. Last year, attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the festival.

More information on the festival can be found online.