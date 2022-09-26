Louder Than Life reaches highest attendance in festival’s history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — This year’s Louder Than Life festival in Louisville saw record attendance.

Dubbed the largest rock festival in the country, organizers say this past weekend’s attendance was the “biggest” in festival history, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The four-day line-up included headliners like Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others.

Next year’s festival has already been set for Sept. 21-24.