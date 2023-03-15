Louder Than Life music festival lineup announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s Louder Than Life 2023 music festival lineup is out.

The festival will feature the Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Pantera, Queens of the Stone Age, Weezer, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rancid, Turnstile and more.

General admission, VIP and single-day tickets are all on sale now. Ticket prices range from $110 up to $1,600.

The festival is set for Sept. 21-24 in the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

For more information, head to https://louderthanlifefestival.com/.