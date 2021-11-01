Longtime Warren County Judge-exec Mike Buchanon ending run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Warren County’s longtime Judge-executive Mike Buchanon has decided not to seek re-election after three decades as the county’s top elected official.

Buchanon, a 69-year-old Republican, told the Daily News over the weekend that he is ” at the point in my life when it’s time for me to focus on the things that are most important to my family.”

His term will end in January 2023.

“I will focus on workforce development and finish up projects that we’ve started,” he said. “All I want is to do the right thing for Warren County.”

Buchanon guided one of the state’s largest counties as its population grew from about 80,000 in the 1990s to more than 134,000 now.

He began his tenure in 1994, the year a major snowstorm hit Kentucky. He had to declare a state of emergency for the county.

“It was baptism by fire. I realized then that this job is a 24-hour-a-day commitment.”

He said the recent pandemic has been one of the most difficult periods of his career in government.

“You get calls from people unhappy about things being shut down, and you get calls asking you to keep things shut down,” he said. “It has been an emotional time.”