Longtime UK physician and husband of former Lexington mayor dies

Dr. Ralph Miller passed away Sunday at the age of 88

LEXINGTON, MA (WTVQ) – Dr. Ralph Miller, a longtime physician at the University of Kentucky, and husband of former mayor of Lexington, Pam Miller, died Sunday at the age of 88 after battling cancer.

He passed away in Massachusetts, where the couple moved in 2017 to be closer to family.

Ralph Miller was the best Alpine skier in North America in the early to mid-1950’s. He was the U.S. downhill, slalom and combined champion in 1953. He set a world speed record on the slopes in 1955. He competed in the 1956 winter Olympics in Italy.

He was physically active all his life, continuing to ski, took up snowboarding, hang-gliding and was an avid runner.

Current Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton released a statement upon learning of Miller’s passing:

“Ralph Miller embraced life to its fullest. He was an Olympic skier, a hang-glider and was always ready for adventure. Ralph and Pam made a wonderful life together, serving the greater good.”

Funeral arrangements were incomplete.