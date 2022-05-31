Longtime Lexington leader Dick DeCamp dies

The first executive director of what became the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation and former Urban County Council member died on Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington lost a giant on Monday. Richard “Dick” DeCamp passed away on Memorial Day, according to friends.

He leaves behind a legacy of community service and historic preservation.

In 1969, he became the first executive director of what would become the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation. He was executive director emeritus of the trust at the time of his passing. He established the first historic districts in Lexington.

He founded the BGT Plaque Program which is an application-based initiative to document and recognize historic Kentucky buildings that are over 50 years old.

In 1973, he became the first head of the Lexington-Fayette County Historic Commission, which is now known as the Office of Historic Preservation.

He served on the Urban County Council from 1996-to-2008, representing the Third District.

He was also a board member of LexArts and lobbied for more city funding for the arts.

John Hackworth, who is chair of the Trust’s Advisory Board and longtime friend, says DeCamp was “a wonderful salesman for preservation.”

Friends say DeCamp was recently injured in a car accident and was hospitalized. He was on the road to recovery and moved to Cardinal Hill to continue his healing and recovery when he fell ill. He was returned to the hospital, ended up in the ICU where he eventually passed away.

Milward Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements, which as of this writing are incomplete.