Longtime employee honored with emeritus status by UK board of trustees

Long spent 61 years full- and part-time working for the university

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) – Joy V. Long, a retired University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment budget officer, received the honorary title of university staff emeritus Tuesday at the UK board of trustees meeting. The honor is in recognition of her many years of service, dedication and loyalty.

Long was an employee of the college for 61 years. She worked for 48 years on a full-time basis and continued to work part-time in the business center providing valuable service and institutional knowledge. She continues to be a repository of historical information regarding the college.

“UK and especially the College of Agriculture have been a family to me and to my children,” Long said. “I appreciate the many opportunities I was given and am grateful to the many individuals I was privileged to work with. I am humbled by the honor of being named university staff emeritus.”

Her contributions to the college extend outside her work life to include the creation of an endowed undergraduate scholarship fund for children or dependents of the college’s employees. She created this fund based on her own experience as a parent of three children – all UK graduates.

“Joy exemplifies was it means to be a dedicated staff member,” said Nancy Cox, vice president for land-grant engagement and dean of the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. “She used her talent, leadership and commitment to our college to benefit not only college leaders with her expertise and wise counsel, but also to those staff she mentored along the way that now hold critical positions within the university. She is my trusted advisor to this very day. Joy definitely deserves the honor of being named university staff emeritus.”

Long started her UK career as a business clerk in 1952 and was later promoted to budget analyst, then chief budget administrator.

During her career, Long saw many changes in her job and in the college. When she started, records were kept in bound ledgers, before moving to posting machines and then computers. She was the first person on campus to enter a budget using a computer program. She saw the college’s dairy farm become what is now the E.S. Good Barn conference center and the swine farm become what is today Kroger Field.

Long is well-known and respected across the campus. In 1997, she received the Chancellor’s Outstanding Staff Award. And in 1999, she was awarded the Gamma Sigma Delta Agriculture Honor Society’s Service Award for her significant contributions to Kentucky agriculture.