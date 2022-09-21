London’s World Chicken Festival kicks off Thursday

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Road closures have been announced ahead of this week’s World Chicken Festival in London. The festival begins on Thursday.

According to police, Broad Street from Third to Eighth Street will close around 5 p.m. Wednesday to set up for carnival rides. Officers say Main Street from Third to Tenth Street will close Thursday morning at 9.

Businesses with private parking lots are encouraged to rope them off if they don’t want them to be used.

The Chicken Festival runs from Thursday through Sunday in downtown London in honor of Kentucky Fried Chicken Founder Colonel Harland Sanders and his nephew Lee Cummings, the co-founder of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken.

According to festival organizers, the two men both got their start in Laurel County.