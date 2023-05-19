London woman arrested, accused of trying to drown kittens in bag

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A London woman accused of trying to drown kittens in a tied-up bag on Thursday has been charged with cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

According to an arrest citation, police were called to a home on Chapel Road where they found a man sitting in the yard in a chair, who told officers he and a woman, Rachel Joseph, had been arguing inside the home and he came outside “to get away.”

The man’s mother, who owned the home, allegedly told officers the man and Joseph “fight all the time and destroy the inside of the residence” and that Joseph was inside and “extremely intoxicated.”

Officers went inside and say they heard multiple kittens crying next to the couch, inside a trash can in a plastic, tied-up bag.

Officers took the kittens out of the bag and “noticed they were soaking wet and there was bars of soap inside the bag with the kittens.” They said after further investigation, they believe the woman tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.

Animal control was called and the woman was arrested and booked in the Laurel County Detention Center.