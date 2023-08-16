London woman accused of DUI, trying to pick children up from school

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A London woman is accused of trying to pick her children up from school Tuesday while driving under the influence.

Brandy Evans was arrested at London Elementary School at 3:55 p.m. yesterday after police were notified by a teacher of “an intoxicated woman…attempting to drive her kids home from school,” London police said.

According to the report, officers found Evans stumbling around the vehicle with the kids inside and her mother in the passenger seat. Evans allegedly said she had to drive to school to pick up the kids because her mother couldn’t drive a car with a stick shift.

Evans failed several sobriety tests and blew a .153, police said. She was arrested and is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no registration, failure to maintain insurance and other traffic violations.