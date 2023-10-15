London Police searching for missing teenager

LONDON, Ky (WTVQ)- The London Police Department is looking for a missing teenager.

Bohdan Feeney was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the skate park in Wellness Park. He is 15 years old.

Police say he was wearing black jeans, a black Nike hoodie and black shoes. Feeney has a smiley face and music note tattoo on his right hand, and a tattoo of an unknown writing on his right arm.

He’s described as 5 foot 6, 170 pounds.

If you have any information on Feeney’s whereabouts, call the Laurel-London Dispatch Center at (606)-878-7008 or the London Police Department at (606)-878-7004.