London Police searching for missing teen, family offering reward

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in London are searching for a missing teenager.

According to a post on the London Police Department’s Facebook page, Skylar Segraves, 15, was last seen at the McDonalds on South Laurel Road on Nov. 6 around 6 p.m.

Segraves is 5’5″ tall, weighs close to 120 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes. Her family is offering a reward for information leading to her being found.

Anyone with information on Segraves’ whereabouts is asked to call London Dispatch at 606-878-7000 or London Police at 606-878-7004.