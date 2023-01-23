London police add new K-9, Zeus

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The London Police Department has added a new K-9 unit: the pair of K-9 Zeus and officer Ryan Jackson.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Jackson and Zeus, along with K-9 trainer Cindy Cobb, traveled to Paris, Tenn., to complete their certification requirements with the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The certification covers narcotics detection, obedience, apprehension, aggression control, recall off of suspect, control under gunfire, building search, area search, evidence recovery/article search and tracking. Zeus passed his certification.

The NNDDA requires that K-9 teams complete their certification annually.