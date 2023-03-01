London police: 40 Fireball bottles, buckets found in car during DUI arrest

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 40 empty, airplane-sized bottles of Fireball and “several” Fireball buckets were found in a DUI suspect’s car during a Tuesday traffic stop.

Derek Adams was allegedly slumped over inside a running car near the KY 192 intersection, according to a Facebook post by the London Police Department. Police had difficulty waking Adams up and say he had slurred speech and was covered in vomit.

Officers found several Fireball buckets and 40 empty, airplane-sized bottles of Fireball, according to the post.

Adams, 30, allegedly failed “several” field sobriety tests and is charged with DUI, failure to produce an insurance card and failure to wear a seat belt.