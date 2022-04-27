London optometrist sentenced in Medicaid fraud case

Caroline Hendy was ordered to pay nearly $69,000 in restitution to the state program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County optometrist who pleaded guilty in a Medicaid fraud case had her sentence diverted for three years, according to the Office of Attorney General.

53-year old Caroline Hendy, who owned and operated EyeDeal Eye Care, was also ordered to pay $68,907,20 in restitution to the state Medicaid program, according to prosecutors.

Hendy billed Medicaid for duplicate frames, lenses, lens coatings, fittings, and repairs, which were offered to clients within 14-days of their initial glasses purchase, according to prosecutors.

On March 28, 2022, Hendy pleaded guilty to one count of Theft by Deception over $1,000 but less than $10,000, which is a Class D Felony and one count of Devising or Engaging in a Scheme to Defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program of $1,000 or more, which is a Class D Felony, according to prosecutors.

She was sentenced April 25, 2022.

The Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control and the Office of Inspector General within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services investigated the case.

David R. Startsman and Michael Brophy, attorneys with the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control, prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

To file a Medicaid fraud or abuse complaint, visit ag.ky.gov/Medicaidfraud, or call the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).