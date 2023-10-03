London officer recognized for saving 2-year-old from drowning

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A London police officer is being recognized for his recent heroic efforts in saving a 2-year-old child from drowning.

Sgt. Troy Truett was called to a birthday party where a 2-year-old boy had jumped into a pool without his life jacket.

The mother had tried to pull the boy out of the water but he was already blue, unresponsive and without a pulse, London police said.

Truett cleared the area, checked the boy’s vital and began CPR.

After several chest compressions, the 2-year-old regained consciousness and was breathing again, police said.

“Sgt. Truett’s selfless act of heroism deserves recognition and gratitude from both his local community and society at large. His dedication to public safety and his quick thinking in the face of a life-threatening situation serve as an inspiration to us all,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Truett will receive a Life Saving Award and Medal for his actions.