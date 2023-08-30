London man sentenced to 40 years for production of child pornography

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A London man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the production of child pornography in 2020.

According to Dana Jones’ guilty plea agreement, in December 2020, Jones enticed two minors to participate in explicit videos and photos, which he took on one of the victim’s cell phones. Jones then uploaded them to Snapchat.

Prior to this, Jones, 60, regularly gave the victims, who were 12 and 14 at the time, alcohol and drugs.

Jones apparently engaged in sexual contact with one of the victims over the course of their time talking.

Under federal law, Jones must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.