London man charged with attempted murder

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A London man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a man five times with a knife.

Joshua Bowling, 24, is accused of stabbing another man five times and slashing his back with a knife around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Bowling is charged with attempted murder. In addition, he is charged on a Whitley District Court warrant of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and assault.