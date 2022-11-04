London community says final goodbye to Officer Logan Medlock

LONDON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Laurel County community and law enforcement agencies from around the state were in London Friday for the funeral of London City Police Officer Logan Medlock.

Medlock was on duty early Sunday morning when he was hit while in his police cruiser by an suspected drunk driver.

The funeral procession wound its way through the city and past the police department on its way to the cemetery.

Dozens lined the streets to say one final goodbye to a person beloved in the community.

“We’re still in shock, we’ve cried every day since its happened,” said Andrea Castel-Buckles, whose husband was kin to Medlock.

Emotions were still raw as family and friends stood outside businesses and homes,

looking on as a procession carrying the body the fallen officer.

“He was the same age as my son, so my momma heart is being crushed. And losing him. And he was an exceptional and great loss to the city. And definitely one of the good ones,” said Debbie Hartzell.

Hundreds of law enforcement, first responders, and others from across the state led the procession.

Family members came to lay flowers on Medlock’s memorial outside the London police department.

“When you do people’e hair, you know a lot about them than you realize. We’re all just devastated,” said Mary Anne Roberts, a relative of Medlock’s.

They say being a police officer was what Medlock always wanted to do.

“He always talked about wanting to be an officer, like his father. And that’s what he done, followed in his footsteps,” said Castel-Buckles.

The incident left a family without their father and husband and a community mourning a hero.

“I know how much it would warm his fathers heart, i know this outpouring of love has really touched his heart,” said Hartzell.

Medlock was buried at Roark Cemetery in Keavy.