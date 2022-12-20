London Christmas lights driving tour continues until Dec. 31st

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The lights around London Christmas light driving tour continues through December 31st.

But the winter wonder camp at Feltner 4-h camp ends this Friday, Dec. 23.

The city of London says to celebrate the end of the season, anyone who visits winter wonder camp this Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday will be entered into a door prize drawing for $250 in gift cards to London restaurants.

You can also vote for your favorite home or business on the Christmas lights tour and help raise funds for our local shop with a cop program.

Get all the details on the web at www.lightsaroundlondon.com