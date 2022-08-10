Logistics provider plans new operation creating 110 jobs in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a logistics provider plans to invest $25 million for a new operation in Bowling Green that will create 110 jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Tuesday that Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC is expanding its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets.

Company leaders will co-develop and lease a facility in Bowling Green in partnership with Sunnyside Gott REIG for office and warehousing space.

It will be the company’s second location in the community. Work on the project is expected to begin in October and be completed by January 2024.