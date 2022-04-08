Logan County man arrested by KSP after standoff

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Friday, shortly before 8 A.M., Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to respond and investigate a barricaded subject at a residence on Highland Lick Road in the Russellville community of Logan County.

Logan County Deputies attempted to serve a felony warrant on a David L. Morgan, 43, of Russellville. While nearing the residence located at 3041 Highland Lick Rd, Law Enforcement officials observed Morgan in possession of a firearm outside his home. Morgan went back inside the residence where he refused to exit. Troopers spent the next several hours trying to contact Morgan in an attempt to get him to exit the residence and surrender, which were unsuccessful.

Kentucky State Police, Special Response Team (SRT) was activated and responded to assist Troopers on scene. David L. Morgan exited the residence after approximately 7 hours and was taken into custody by the Kentucky State Police, Special Response Team.

David L. Morgan, 43, of Russellville was transported to the Logan County Jail where he was served with felony warrants. No injuries were sustained by either Law Enforcement or Morgan.