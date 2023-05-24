Local woman in need of double lung transplant has successful surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — On Aug. 25, 2021, Lyndsey sat in a transplant clinic for the first time and was told she’d need a double lung transplant within the next year or two.

Twelve days ago, Lyndsey had a successful double lung transplant — and is now doing great and making a full recovery, her family told ABC 36.

She and her husband, Brad, created the One Breath At A Time (OBAAT) Foundation shortly after hearing Lyndsey needed that transplant nearly two years ago. The foundation helped raise money for her surgery, but also for other families in similar situations who may be overwhelmed with financial expenses.

“God has big plans for her,” Lyndsey’s family told us.