Traffic safety advocate raises concerns of Kentucky road where 17-year-old lost her life

MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been one week since a car accident claimed the life of a Lexington high school student. State police say Maci Wyan was killed when lost control of her car and drove into the Kentucky River.

And now, a traffic safety advocate is raising concerns about the road the wreck happened on.

“That’s the kind of a phrase that gets to me, ‘oh so somebody lost control.’ but it seems that no one ever asks ‘well why did they lose control?'”

Gerard Gerhard is a former attorney and retired assistant attorney general. Gerhard has been recognized by state lawmakers for his efforts in making Kentucky roads safer.

He often researches dangerous roads and gives recommendations that he believes will be helpful to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

With Wyans’ accident in particular, Gerhard says he’s concerned about horizontal curves.

“The major problem is with those curves that drivers cannot see,as they’re approaching the curve and they have inadequate advanced warning signage and inadequate directional signage within and throughout the curve,” he says.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, 25% of fatal crashes are associated with horizontal curves. The majority of those are road departures.

Gerhard showed ABC 36 pictures of what it’s like to drive along KY-2328, or Old Richmond Road, at night. He says drivers need more warning prior to the curve and one-lane Clays Ferry bridge.

“At night, the problem of a hidden curve is even worse because the driver simply can’t see,” said Gerhard. “In my view, this particular crash and that death is attributable to the lack, the complete lack of effective advanced warning signage and of warning signage in and throughout the curve.”

ABC 36 reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. A spokesperson says the KYTC District 7 will review the accident report when it becomes available to see what exactly happened. District 7 also plans to get the guardrail replaced that was destroyed in the fatal crash, and will review signs in the area to see if any improvements might be needed.