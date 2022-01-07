Local snow plow drivers speak on Thursday’s snowy road conditions

And Friday morning crews were back at it, working on the roads all day long and they will be at it overnight.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The amount of snow Lexington got on Thursday .took many drivers by surprise, but snow plow and salt truck drivers say they did what they could to prevent any disasters and protect Kentuckians on the road…but increasing weather and traffic, put the road conditions out of their control.

“We were just seeing a lot of traffic because all the offices and other jobs were let go around the same time so that kind of put a jam in us being able to you know move as quickly as you could with the salt” said Erin Dixon.

Erin Dixon with Lexington Roads and Streets is one of only five women snow plow drivers with the department.

She says crews worked 12 hour shifts from 730 a.m. to 8 p.m. before switching with the night crew, putting salt down as early as 8 a.m.

“I think we were pretty prepared; you can’t ever underestimate snow just because of how you know the weather is. I think we handled it the best we could and i think we did a really good job with what we have” said Dixon.

“Clearer roads, you know people are staying home they aren’t coming out in it unless it’s an emergency which is making our job a lot easier” she added.

In Burnside, Kentucky, the city had contracted only three snow plow drivers.

“The snow came quick, I mean it was like in 6 hours we had over 6 inches and which there was a lot of traffic on the road and they were just packing it in and we weren’t able to plow” said Steven Johnson.

Steven Johnson with Johnson Lawn was one of those contractors, he says they weren’t able to clear the roads or put salt down until the snow stopped…which he says was about 11 p.m.

“I didn’t notice any vehicles stranded or stuck maybe one in the ditch, not like other places you see where they are stuck for hours on the road, it was fairly easy” added Johnson.

Road clearing there began Friday afternoon, with hopes for warmer temperatures to help activate the salt.

And that’s something hoped for state wide.

“You still can have black ice patches in certain sections, especially if it’s a shady area, there’s not a lot of sunlight for certain sections, then black ice can certainly form quickly” said Natasha Lacy

Natasha Lacy, Public Information Officer for the department of highways District 7, with the Kentucky Department of Transportation, says drivers are still being advised to stay inside for now.

“We have cleared a lot of routes at this point and will continue to do so to make it as safe for drivers as possible.”

Lacey also wants to remind the public that if you do see a snow plow out, allow enough space for them to do their job as they continue to clear the roads and highways.